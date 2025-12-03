BHU transfers agricultural technology to industry for the 1st time in 108 years

Banaras Hindu University has formally transferred an agricultural technology to industry for the first time in its 108-year history. Star Agri-Seeds, based in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, has been licensed to use HUM 27 (Malaviya Jankranti), a new high-yielding mungbean variety developed by the Department of Genetics & Plant Breeding at BHU’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences.
The MoU was signed at the university’s Central Office in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi. Registrar Prof. Arun Kumar Singh and Dr. Gyanendra Singh, Director (Research & Development) at Star Agri-Seeds, executed the agreement. Under the pact, the research team led by Dr. Anil Kumar Singh will supply seeds of HUM 27 to the company for the next five years.
Representing Star Agri-Seeds, Dr. Gyanendra Singh highlighted BHU’s active role in developing new crop varieties and reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering these innovations to farmers. He said the availability of high-quality seeds developed by the university could significantly enhance farmer welfare and support agricultural progress.
HUM 27’s breeder, Dr. Anil Kumar Singh, noted that the variety can be grown in the window between wheat and paddy, enabling farmers to cultivate a third crop. Even under high temperatures and limited irrigation, it can yield around 18 quintals per hectare. The variety is recommended for spring and summer cultivation across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
Prof. U.P. Singh, Director of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, said several other crop varieties developed at BHU are also in line for transfer to industry. Prof. Shravan Kumar Singh, Head of the Department of Genetics & Plant Breeding, added that HUM 27 is highly resistant to major diseases including mungbean yellow mosaic, cercospora leaf spot, and powdery mildew, and shows tolerance to aphids and leaf miners.
The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Rajneesh Singh, Coordinator of the Legal Cell; Dr. Venugopal, Deputy Registrar, IPR-TT Cell; and representatives of Star Agri-Seeds.