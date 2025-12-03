BHU transfers agricultural technology to industry for the 1st time in 108 years

Banaras Hindu University has formally transferred an agricultural technology to industry for the first time in its 108-year history. Star Agri-Seeds, based in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, has been licensed to use HUM 27 (Malaviya Jankranti), a new high-yielding mungbean variety developed by the Department of Genetics & Plant Breeding at BHU’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences.

The MoU was signed at the university’s Central Office in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi. Registrar Prof. Arun Kumar Singh and Dr. Gyanendra Singh, Director (Research & Development) at Star Agri-Seeds, executed the agreement. Under the pact, the research team led by Dr. Anil Kumar Singh will supply seeds of HUM 27 to the company for the next five years.

Representing Star Agri-Seeds, Dr. Gyanendra Singh highlighted BHU’s active role in developing new crop varieties and reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering these innovations to farmers. He said the availability of high-quality seeds developed by the university could significantly enhance farmer welfare and support agricultural progress.