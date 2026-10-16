BHU, IIT Kanpur to host national workshop on AI in higher education

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) will jointly organise a national workshop on artificial intelligence in higher education on October 24 at IIT Kanpur.

The workshop, titled AI in Higher Education, is being organised by IIT Kanpur’s Centre for Educational Research and Teaching Excellence (CERTEX). It will bring together faculty members, researchers and academic leaders to discuss the use of AI in teaching, tutoring, learning and assessment.

The programme will be held at the L17 Lecture Hall Complex at IIT Kanpur. According to the institute’s published schedule, the sessions will cover classroom applications of AI, the redesign of assignments and examinations, ethical concerns and the role of human educators as AI tools become more widely used in universities.