BharatGen aligns with Parag Naik to build homegrown AI chip ecosystem

New Delhi: Sampige Semiconductors Private Limited, founded by semiconductor entrepreneur Parag Naik, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BharatGen Technology Foundation to advance India's sovereign AI ecosystem through co-development of India-centric AI semiconductor chipsets, hardware-aware models, and a unified software stack under the Make in India framework.



The MoU was signed in the presence of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, and Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of PSA. Also present were Parag Naik, CEO of Sampige Semiconductor, Rishi Bal, CEO of BharatGen Technology Foundation, Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Founding Board member, BharatGen and Institute Chair Professor, Dept of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, apart from Bharatgen consortium members Prof. Priyesh Shukla from IIIT Hyderabad, and Vice President of Bharatgen, Pankaj Singh.



With a focus on building India's sovereign Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure, the partnership will work on co-developing next-generation AI semiconductor chipsets, energy-efficient hardware, hardware-optimised India-centric foundational models, and a unified AI software stack.

Recognizing AI as a strategic national capability, the two organizations have joined forces to reduce India's dependence on foreign AI infrastructure and to build a secure, trusted, and locally-rooted AI ecosystem. The collaboration is fully aligned with the Government of India's Make in India initiative.