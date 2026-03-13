Bharat Biotech marks 30-year milestone in vaccine science

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech celebrated 30 years of scientific innovation, public health impact, and its continued commitment to protecting lives in India and around the world. Commemorating this significant milestone, the company unveiled a special anniversary logo symbolising its three-decade legacy of excellence and impact.



The logo was unveiled by its founders, Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, and Suchitra Ella, Managing Director, amid enthusiastic applause from its large workforce at its Genome Valley facility. The celebration marked the beginning of a year-long calendar of initiatives highlighting the company's journey and reaffirming its focus on advancing global health.



Founded in 1996 by Krishna Ella, widely regarded as the Father of Genome Valley, and Suchitra Ella, a driving force behind India's vaccine innovation ecosystem, Bharat Biotech began its journey on the outskirts of Hyderabad with a bold vision to build world-class, research-driven vaccines in India. Over three decades, Bharat Biotech has helped position India as a trusted innovator and supplier of affordable, high-quality vaccines to the world.

Reflecting on the milestone, Krishna Ella said, "Thirty years ago, we started Bharat Biotech with a simple but powerful belief that Indian science can solve global health challenges. Our strength has always been our scientists, our proprietary technologies, and our commitment to innovation with purpose. Every vaccine we developed carries the hard work of teams who believed that affordable healthcare is a right, not a privilege."