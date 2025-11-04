Bengaluru schoolgirls bag global grand prize with life-saving ambulance app

Four Grade 8 students from The International School Bangalore (TISB) have clinched the Global Grand Prize in the Junior Division at Technovation Girls 2025 for their Ambulink app, designed to overhaul emergency healthcare access in urban India.

The team, Aadya Yeri, Anoushka Subramanyam, Mahi Khandelwal, and Maya Candade, emerged victorious from 33,000 participants across 117 countries who submitted over 3,200 projects. They were the sole Asian finalists.

The win was announced on September 19, 2025, in California during the non-profit Technovation Girls competition, which empowers girls worldwide to pursue STEM.

Ambulink is a mobile application that connects ambulance providers, enables real-time tracking, delivers AI-guided first aid, and matches patients to suitable hospitals, revolutionizing urgent care in India.

Ambulink aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by addressing India’s critical gap in timely emergency medical response.

About Technovation Girls

Founded in 2010 in California, Technovation Girls is a global nonprofit training girls aged 8–18 in over 120 countries to become tech entrepreneurs.

Over 3,70,000 participants have joined to date; the 2025 season set a record, with finalists from India, Nigeria, Spain, Panama, the USA, and Ukraine.