Bengaluru secures second spot in Asia for AI innovation

"Bengaluru-Karnataka is no longer just India's startup capital; it is increasingly a global DeepTech and AI innovation hub. This recognition by Startup Genome validates our long-term investments in talent, research, entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies. As we build Karnataka's DeepTech Decade, our focus remains clear: create the next generation of globally impactful companies from Karnataka for the world," Karnataka IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge said.