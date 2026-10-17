Bengaluru-born astronomer Ramya Anche to lead NASA’s $20 million PUFFINS mission

Dr Ramya Manjunath Anche, an assistant research professor at the University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory, has been selected as the principal investigator of NASA’s PUFFINS mission, which will study tiny dust particles present between stars. The mission has received $20 million in funding and is targeted for launch in 2030.

PUFFINS stands for Polarimetry in the Ultraviolet to Find Features in INterStellar dust. The mission will use a small satellite carrying a telescope approximately 10 inches across to observe ultraviolet light from around 70 stars. The observations are expected to provide information about the properties, distribution and behaviour of interstellar dust.