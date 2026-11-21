Kolkata: The West Bengal government may review the existing semester system for higher secondary examinations after seeking feedback from parents, school heads and educationists, School Education Minister Dipak Barman said on Saturday.
"We may go for a review only after getting online responses from parents of students, school heads, officials of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and educationists. We will take an appropriate decision at the right time," he told PTI over the phone.
"We are considering a review only after extensive discussions with all stakeholders and will decide accordingly," he added.
The WBHCSE conducts HS (class 11 and 12) exams under a four semester system which was introduced during the previous Trinamool Congress government.
The class 12 semester 3 results are scheduled for release on November 27, while semester four exams are proposed for March 19 to April 13, 2027 due to nationwide census duties involving teachers in January-February.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.