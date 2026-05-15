Bengal education board secretary Priyadarshini Mallick removed from post

Kolkata: Priyadarshini Mallick, the daughter of Jyotipriya Mallick, a former Food and Supplies Minister linked with the PDS scam during the previous Trinamool Congress administration, has been removed from her position as secretary of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), the body responsible for conducting the state board higher secondary examination.

Sources within the State Education Department said that despite being asked to resign from her position as part of a comprehensive restructuring of the department, which had also been marred during the prior Trinamool Congress administration due to the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs scandal, she declined to accept the advice.