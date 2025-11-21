Benepik Leads Digital Gift Card Adoption as India's Top Rewards Platform

In today’s rapidly evolving rewards ecosystem, one trend is redefining how brands recognise, motivate, and retain their stakeholders — the rise of gift cards as the universal reward choice.

Once regarded merely as festive giveaways, gift cards have now become central to modern reward and loyalty programs across employees, channel partners, influencers, and consumers.

From BFSI and Telecom to FMCG, Cement, Paint, and D2C brands, organisations are embracing gift cards for what today’s audiences value most: instant gratification, choice, and flexibility.

Even in traditionally rigid rewarding setups like channel loyalty, where gifts or cash dominated, digitalisation is ushering in a significant shift, making gift cards the preferred reward.