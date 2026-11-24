Brussels: Around 50,000 people marched through Brussels on Monday in a nationwide demonstration called by Belgium's three main trade unions against the federal government's austerity measures and declining purchasing power, as student anger over higher education reforms broadens opposition to state spending cuts.

According to Xinhua news agency, youth and civil society organisations joined workers and pensioners in Monday's rally, reflecting widespread discontent over economic and social policies.

The mobilisation follows a series of student demonstrations, including a November 17 march by roughly 3,200 secondary and university students organised by the French-speaking Students' Federation (FEF), which briefly turned violent in central Brussels when police deployed water cannon and tear gas to clear roadblocks.