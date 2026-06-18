Bangalore University graduates allege denial of original degree certificates

BENGALURU: Graduates from colleges affiliated to Bangalore University (BU) allege that they are being deprived of their degree certificates in original hard copy. They said when their respective college authorities are approached, the latter claim that the BU is issuing certificates only through DigiLocker and that no physical degree certificates would be provided.

According to graduates from the batch of 2021-2024 (undergraduate) the issue started in 2024, when a circular from the University Grants Commission (UGC) was shared by the BU, which stated that graduation certificates and documents obtained from DigiLocker would be “valid documents as per the provision of the Information Technology Act, 2000”. The circular, however, did not exempt universities from providing marksheets and graduation certificates.