Female students raise alarm over deteriorating security in Balochistan

Balochistan: The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) organised a protest at the University of Turbat in Balochistan, condemning the shooting of three female students inside Girls Degree College Nushki and demanding justice for the victims, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the protest was organised by BSAC’s Turbat zone and witnessed the participation of a large number of male and female students. Demonstrators carried placards denouncing the armed attack and called for accountability for those responsible. Protesters also expressed concern over the increasing threats faced by students and members of the academic community.



The shooting took place on Tuesday, October 27, when three unidentified masked gunmen allegedly entered the Girls Degree College Nushki premises and opened indiscriminate fire on students, according to the college administration. Three female students sustained injuries in the attack, triggering widespread condemnation. One of the injured students, identified as Rukhsana, was shifted to Quetta for specialised medical treatment due to the seriousness of her injuries. Hospital sources confirmed that she required further medical attention.



BSAC had previously denounced the incident, describing the targeting of female students as deeply alarming and demanding immediate action to ensure justice for those injured. In an earlier statement, the committee's central spokesperson pointed to what it described as a disturbing pattern of attacks against members of the academic community, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.