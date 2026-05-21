Balasore tops Odisha in Plus II Science stream with 96.63% pass rate

BARIPADA: Balasore district emerged as the top performer in the Plus II Science stream by recording an impressive 96.63 per cent pass rate in the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE), results of which were published on Wednesday.

Mohit Kumar Pattanayak of Fakir Mohan College topped Balasore district in science with an impressive 99.17 per cent. He secured 595 out of total 600 marks.