Baby's World - poem by Rabindranath Tagore

I wish I could take a quiet corner in the heart of my baby's very

own world.

I know it has stars that talk to him, and a sky that stoops

down to his face to amuse him with its silly clouds and rainbows.

Those who make believe to be dumb, and look as if they never

could move, come creeping to his window with their stories and with

trays crowded with bright toys.

I wish I could travel by the road that crosses baby's mind,

and out beyond all bounds;

Where messengers run errands for no cause between the kingdoms

of kings of no history;

Where Reason makes kites of her laws and flies them, the Truth

sets Fact free from its fetters.