Ram Mohan Naidu opens Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday inaugurated 'Wings India 2026' at Begumpet Airport, marking the start of one of Asia's largest aviation summits.



The biennial event begins today and will continue till January 31, bringing together key stakeholders from across the global aviation ecosystem.

Speaking at the inauguration, Naidu described Wings India as the most important aviation summit hosted by the country every two years. "It is one of the biggest summits in Asia. We are proud to host this event on behalf of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and we also thank the Telangana government for its support," he said.



Highlighting the focus of this edition, the minister said 'Wings India 2026' would showcase India's growing strength in civil aviation manufacturing and rising domestic demand. He noted that the government's priority over the next decade is to strengthen the country's manufacturing ecosystem to meet future requirements. "We are confident that India can also emerge as a global exporter in civil aviation in the next 10-12 years," Naidu said.