AVI Polymers eyes growth in healthcare tech sector

Mumbai: Polymer manufacturer Avi Polymers on Monday said it plans to expand strategically into the fast-growing healthcare technology sector.
This proposed diversification will be undertaken through its subsidiary, AVI AI Technologies, marking a significant milestone in the Company's evolution toward a future-ready, technology-driven business model, the company said.
The Gujarat-based company's board will consider and approve the proposal at its meeting on April 27, it said.
The initiative is aimed at leveraging emerging opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and healthcare, with a focus on building scalable, innovation-led solutions, Chintan Patel, Managing Director, AVI Polymers Ltd said.
This move reflects the company's vision to establish a diversified, AI-driven digital ecosystem that complements its existing business operations while unlocking new growth avenues.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.