AP EAPCET 2026: Ongole authorities arrange special buses, medical camps and strict checks

Ongole: The district authorities made all necessary arrangements for the Scheduled AP Engineering Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2026 exams which will be conducted from May 12th to 20th in all Six Examination-centers. As many as 10,817 candidates are going to take these exams. District Collector P Rajababu issued orders to the concerned officers to make all necessary arrangements in all 6 Examination centers to provide a peaceful and comfortable atmosphere to the candidates who will take exams there.