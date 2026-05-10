AP EAPCET 2026: Ongole authorities arrange special buses, medical camps and strict checks

Ongole: The district authorities made all necessary arrangements for the Scheduled AP Engineering Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2026 exams which will be conducted from May 12th to 20th in all Six Examination-centers. As many as 10,817 candidates are going to take these exams. District Collector P Rajababu issued orders to the concerned officers to make all necessary arrangements in all 6 Examination centers to provide a peaceful and comfortable atmosphere to the candidates who will take exams there.
These exams will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 9 AM to 12 AM in the morning and 2.00PM to 5 PM in the evening. For this computer based examinations, the authorities made uninterrupted power supplies to all 6 centers including the PACE, RISE Krishna Sai, RISE Krishna Sai Gandhi, QIS Engineering College, Brilliant Computer Education, and the National Council For the Church Social Action India (NCCSAI) examination centers.
In the total 10,817 candidates, 8,628 are going to attend the Engineering wing exams, and the remaining 2,189 candidates are going to take the Agriculture and Pharmacy wing exams. No candidates are allowed to carry any electronic devices with them into the examination hall.
During the examination days, RTC will operate special bus services to all these exam centers from Morning to Evening for the convenience of the candidates. Keeping in view of the Scorching summer high temperatures, the District Medical and Health department is going to organize medical camps to make available emergency medical services to the needy and ORS packets will be made available at all medical camps.
Ongole Municipal Corporation authorities are directed to provide drinking water supplies and other facilities at all these six exam centers. District Police will deploy a sufficient number of police personnel for security and bandobast. Regular checking squads and Mobile checking squads will conduct thorough checks in all exam centers and will ensure malpractice free exams.