Australia moves India to highest-risk visa tier, tightens scrutiny for student applicants

The Australian government has moved India into the highest-risk category under its student visa framework, increasing scrutiny for applicants. Indian students have been shifted from Evidence Level 2 (EL2) to Evidence Level 3 (EL3) under the Simplified Student Visa Framework (SSVF), effectively reverting to rules that were in place before September 2025, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The move places India in a higher-risk category, resulting in increased scrutiny, stricter documentation requirements, and more detailed financial and academic evidence for student visa applications.

What applicants now face

Under Evidence Level 3, applicants are likely to encounter more detailed verification processes, including:

Requests for additional documentation

Manual verification of financial records

Additional proof of English language proficiency

Background checks, including verification calls to institutions and referees

Processing timelines are also expected to increase. Applications that previously took around three weeks may now take up to eight weeks in some cases.

Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed the revision. “Yes, Australian authorities have revised the evidence requirement level for Indian applicants from EL2 to EL3, effectively reverting to earlier arrangements,” he said.

Under the SSVF, evidence levels determine the amount of documentation required from applicants. Higher evidence levels typically require more proof of financial capacity, English proficiency, and intent to study, aimed at ensuring immigration integrity.

Despite the tighter visa norms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that India and Australia continue to maintain strong and growing educational ties. This includes the recent entry of several Australian universities into India through offshore campuses and partnerships.

“In view of the growing and mutually beneficial educational partnership between India and Australia, the government remains engaged in constructive dialogue with Australian authorities,” Singh said.

Why the shift

While Australian authorities have not cited a single reason, the move comes amid concerns over fraudulent financial and academic documentation in some applications, alongside a surge in demand.

According to Business Standard, India accounts for nearly 140,000 students out of Australia’s roughly 650,000 international student population, making it one of the largest source countries.. Along with Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, the region constitutes a significant share of applicants.

Phil Honeywood, CEO of the International Education Association of Australia, said the change reflects shifting global student flows and increased scrutiny. “Placing countries in the highest risk level enhances filtering of applicants to ensure genuine study intent,” he said.

Australia remains one of the top destinations for Indian students, with over 100,000 Indian students enrolled in recent years, making them one of the largest international student groups in the country. The latest revision, however, may impact application timelines and accessibility for prospective students.

The government added that it remains committed to facilitating Indian students pursuing higher education and research in Australia, while continuing discussions to address concerns arising from the revised framework.