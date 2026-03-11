Attendants flag inadequate facilities at gynaecology block in Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital

KRISHNAGIRI: Attenders in Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) raised concern over the lack of basic amenities and poor infrastructure in the hospital like irregular drinking water supply and dysfunctional fans.

When TNIE visited the obstetrics and gynaecology block of GKMCH at Oldpettai in Krishnagiri on Monday and Tuesday, an attender, B Baghat Singh (40) of Singarapettai, told TNIE, "My wife was admitted for her second delivery last week. While there is a water dispenser available at the first floor, the second and third floors lack the facility. Despite the presence of a dispenser on the second floor, the equipment is dysfunctional. Similarly, four fans are not working in the second floor. With summer approaching, people were not able to sleep without fans."

He added that the attenders are forced to buy water bottles everyday and have to spend a minimum of Rs 40 for the same.

Another attender from Dharmapuri district alleged that the hospital staff were impolite while addressing patients and that they do not explain procedures while signing consent forms.

When TNIE contacted GKMCH medical superintendent Dr Chandrasekar, he said he would rectify the issue. But when TNIE visited the premises on Tuesday, only two fans were repaired and other issues remain unresolved.

GKMCH Dean Dr K Sathyabama and medical superintendent Dr Chandrasekar were not available for further comment.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar said that he would enquire about the complaints and would solve the issue. Krishnagiri MLA K Ashok Kumar assured that he would visit the hospital on Wednesday.

This story has been written by Sivaguru S of The New Indian Express.