Lucknow: Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Wednesday encouraged students to undertake new experiments in science, remain curious and dream big while interacting with them at a science fair organised by his alma mater City Montessori School (CMS) here.
Shukla, a CMS alumnus who travelled to the International Space Station as the pilot of Axiom Mission 4, attended the concluding day of the two-day Vigyan Mela 2026 at the school's Golf City campus.
Students got an opportunity to interact with the astronaut and learn about space exploration and scientific advancements, the school said in a statement.
Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe, who was part of Axiom Mission 1, also attended the event and shared his experiences, highlighting the importance of space research and international cooperation.
A special attraction was the 'Voyager MixStix Microgravity Student Research Programme', organised in collaboration with Israel's Rakia Mission.
Students presented proposals for possible execution of experiments in microgravity conditions aboard the International Space Station.
Five experiments have been shortlisted for the final evaluation in January, when two will be selected for possible dispatch to the space station, subject to necessary approvals, the school said.
Students also showcased self-designed robots, drones and artificial intelligence-based projects at the science fair, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.