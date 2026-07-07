Assam transfers GMCH Principal amid harassment allegations

Guwahati, July 6 (IANS) The Assam government on Monday transferred Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Principal Dr Achyut Baishya to Nalbari Medical College and Hospital, nearly five months after a senior woman doctor accused him of workplace harassment, prompting a police probe and a government-ordered inquiry.
According to a notification issued by the Medical Education and Research Department, Dr Baishya has been transferred and posted as Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital with immediate effect.
Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, who was serving as Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital, has been appointed as the new Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of GMCH.
The transfer comes against the backdrop of allegations levelled against Dr Baishya earlier this year by a senior woman doctor at GMCH.
In February, the Associate Professor and former Head of the Department of Clinical Psychology lodged an FIR at Panbazar Women Police Station, alleging workplace harassment, intimidation and administrative victimisation during Dr Baishya's tenure as Principal.
The complainant alleged that Dr Baishya repeatedly insisted that she meet him alone in his office and made remarks that she found inappropriate and unprofessional.
She also accused him of delaying administrative decisions, obstructing the functioning of her department and hampering initiatives to strengthen mental health services at the hospital.
Following the allegations, the Assam government constituted a two-member inquiry committee headed by women officials to examine the complaint, while police initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter.
At the time, Dr Baishya denied any wrongdoing and said he had been advised not to comment publicly on the issue.
He maintained that he possessed all relevant documents and would cooperate fully with the inquiry.
The transfer order issued on Monday, however, does not mention the pending inquiry or cite any reason for the administrative reshuffle.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.