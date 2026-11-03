Assam to set up Skill India International Centre to boost overseas jobs for NE youth

Guwahati: Assam will get a Skill India International Centre (SIIC) to provide industry-aligned training and internationally recognised certifications to youths aspiring for overseas employment, following an agreement between the Centre and the state government.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing the centre was exchanged at the Northeast Tourism and Hospitality Skill Conclave 2026, organised by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Guwahati on Monday.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education, Jayant Chaudhary, and Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary attended the conclave.