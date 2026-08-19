Assam to set new rules to regulate private coaching centres

Guwahati, Aug 19 (IANS): The Assam government will soon introduce a new regulatory framework for private coaching institutes, with a focus on ensuring student safety, improving infrastructure standards and strengthening mental health safeguards, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The Cabinet approved the enactment of the Assam Private Coaching Institutes (Control and Student Mental Health Safeguard) Rules, 2026 on Tuesday, bringing coaching centres with a significant student strength under a formal registration and compliance mechanism.
Under the new rules, private coaching institutes having 50 or more students will be required to obtain mandatory registration. The District Commissioner of the respective district will act as the competent authority responsible for implementing and overseeing the registration process.
The Chief Minister said registered coaching institutes will have to renew their registration every year. As part of the annual compliance requirements, institutes will also be required to furnish infrastructure safety certificates to demonstrate that their premises meet prescribed safety standards.
The new framework also places specific emphasis on the mental health and overall well-being of students, an area that has increasingly emerged as a concern amid academic pressure and intense competition.
According to the rules, coaching institutes will have to comply with prescribed student mental health safeguards and meet infrastructure requirements under the National Building Code (NBC).
They will also be required to adhere to applicable norms laid down by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), wherever applicable.
Another key provision requires coaching institutes to provide proof that a qualified counsellor has been engaged to address students' mental health and well-being needs.
The government is expected to use the regulatory mechanism to bring greater accountability and uniformity among private coaching centres operating across the state.
The new rules seek to establish minimum standards for coaching institutes while ensuring that students receive a safer and more supportive learning environment.
The emphasis on infrastructure certification, annual registration renewal and access to qualified counselling is aimed at addressing both physical safety and psychological well-being of students.
The move comes amid growing concerns over academic stress and the need for stronger institutional safeguards for students enrolled in private coaching centres.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.