Assam to introduce Olympic values education in schools

Guwahati, June 22 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government is focusing not only on academic excellence but also on instilling discipline, teamwork and life skills among students through the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), which is being implemented across more than 40,000 schools in the state.
In a post on X, Sarma highlighted state government's efforts to integrate Olympic values into the education system, stating that the initiative aims to nurture a generation capable of excelling both inside and outside the classroom.
“Beyond academic excellence, we prioritise building discipline and teamwork in our students.Through the Olympic Values Education Programme, we are taking these lessons to 40,000+ schools across Assam and nurturing a generation ready to excel both inside and outside the classroom,” the Chief Minister wrote.
According to information shared by Sarma, the programme is being rolled out across all 35 districts of Assam and seeks to promote the core values of the Olympic movement among schoolchildren. The initiative focuses on encouraging healthy lifestyles, improving academic focus, fostering social inclusion and building essential life skills among students. It also seeks to empower educators by equipping them with tools and methodologies to incorporate values-based learning into classroom teaching.
The programme forms part of the Assam government's broader vision of holistic education, which emphasises character-building alongside academic achievement. Officials believe that exposure to Olympic ideals such as excellence, friendship, respect, perseverance and teamwork can help students develop leadership qualities and a stronger sense of responsibility. Education experts have often stressed that values-based education plays a critical role in shaping well-rounded individuals capable of navigating social and professional challenges.
The state government hopes that integrating such principles into school curricula will contribute to the overall development of young learners. The Olympic Values Education Programme has been promoted globally by the International Olympic Committee as a tool for inspiring youth through sport and education.
Assam's large-scale implementation of the initiative is expected to strengthen the state's efforts to create a positive learning environment while encouraging physical activity, social cohesion and personal growth among students.
The Chief Minister said that the programme reflects Assam's commitment to preparing future generations for success by combining academic learning with values-driven education and life skills development.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.