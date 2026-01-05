Tigress carcass discovered in Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga: A female tiger carcass was discovered on Sunday in the Paschim Bimoli area of the Western Range Bagori of Assam's Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve.



The carcass was found within the protected area, and the death appeared to be a result of natural conflict.



Kaziranga National Park Director and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Vignesh reported that a post-mortem examination was conducted by a constituted committee, adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).