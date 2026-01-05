Tigress carcass discovered in Kaziranga National Park
Kaziranga: A female tiger carcass was discovered on Sunday in the Paschim Bimoli area of the Western Range Bagori of Assam's Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve.
The carcass was found within the protected area, and the death appeared to be a result of natural conflict.
Kaziranga National Park Director and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Vignesh reported that a post-mortem examination was conducted by a constituted committee, adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).
Preliminary findings from the examination strongly suggest that the tigress died due to infighting, a common natural cause.
On November 23, 2025, security personnel from the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve recovered bones of a Royal Bengal Tiger, officials said.
Security personnel also arrested five persons for illegal possession and attempting to sell the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger.
Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger recovered from the possession of Depen Pegu from Simaluguri Baligaon, Gohpur area. "In the operation of Eastern Range, Gamaria and Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal of Biswanath Wildlife Division, a total of 5 accused persons were apprehended on November 22," she said.
The apprehended persons were identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum and Depen Pegu."They were trying to sell the wild animal trophy, and they were in contact with past offenders of the rhino poaching case," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.