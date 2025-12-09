Assam taps IIT-G to train govt schoolteachers in artificial intelligence

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) has taken a crucial step in improving the educational scenario in Assam by enabling the first batch of govt school teachers with Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills, IIT-G officials said on Monday, December 8.

This programme enables the educators to teach the newly introduced AI course in the state board-affiliated schools, where AI teaching as a subject began in Class XI this academic session. A total of 126 teachers from over 100 govt schools had to undergo AI training led by IIT-G’s Mehta Family School of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.

The institute seeks to extend this training to more educators in the northeastern region. AI, introduced as an elective subject, will be taught in the forthcoming year in Class XII, following its introduction in Class IX last year and Class X this year.