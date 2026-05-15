Water testing sessions at Guwahati school encourage experiential learning

Guwahati: Biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak on Friday conducted an interactive water testing and awareness workshop to educate students on the growing global water crisis. The initiative, organised in partnership with the Assam Pollution Control Board, aimed to provide young minds with practical skills to monitor and conserve local water resources.



At a time when the world is grappling with what the United Nations has described as a looming era of "Global Water Bankruptcy," leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with Assam Pollution Control Board, Samagra Shiksha Axom, and Wipro Earthian, brought the message of water conservation and pollution awareness directly to young minds through an engaging water testing and outreach programme at Krishnanagar Vidyapeeth High School.

The initiative aimed to sensitise students to the growing global and local water crisis through hands-on scientific learning and practical community engagement.



According to the World Health Organisation and UNICEF, nearly 2.1 billion people worldwide still lack access to safe drinking water, a crisis worsened by climate change and pollution. Adding urgency to the issue, a United Nations report released in January 2026 warned that the Earth's water reservoirs have been exploited beyond their renewable limits, pushing many regions into an irreversible "post-permanent crisis" stage.