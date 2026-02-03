Assam’s Sivasagar makes history with 15,555 women performing Dihanam

Sivasagar: The air at the historic Jerenga Pathar was filled with spiritual fervour and the rhythmic clanging of cymbals today as Sivasagar etched its name into the record books.



Under the initiative of the Ratnagarbha Tejaswini Foundation, 15,555 women gathered to set a world record by performing Assamese Dihanam for 42 continuous minutes.



The event, which showcased Assam's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, concluded with official recognition from the World Book of Records.

The sea of women, dressed in traditional attire, transformed the historic field into a vibrant tapestry of faith and culture. The collective voice of over fifteen thousand participants chanting in unison created an electric atmosphere that resonated throughout the district, celebrating the empowerment and cultural pride of our local community.