Assam signs MoU with Belgian firm to set up India's first public sector proton beam therapy unit

Guwahati: The Assam government on Saturday signed an agreement with Ion Beam Applications (IBA) Particles of Belgium for setting up the country's first public proton beam therapy centre in the northeastern state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said this advanced technology will make a significant difference for patients, particularly children, receiving cancer care.

"I am extremely proud to share that Assam has signed an MoU to set up India's first proton beam therapy centre in the public health sector at a cost of Rs 600 cr," Sarma said in a social media post.