Assam seeks UNESCO recognition for Bihu, Majuli heritage

Guwahati, July 10 (IANS): The Assam government on Friday announced an ambitious roadmap to secure UNESCO recognition for some of the state's most celebrated cultural and historical treasures, including Bihu, the Vaishnavite cultural tradition of Majuli and the Ahom capital of Rangpur in Sivasagar.
Presenting the 2026-27 Budget in the Assam Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the state would pursue inscriptions under UNESCO's cultural, natural and intangible heritage categories, with the aim of preserving Assam's unique legacy while elevating its global profile.
The initiative follows the successful inscription of the Charaideo Moidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which the state government described as a major milestone in showcasing Assam's rich civilisational heritage before the international community.
Baruah added that the proposed nominations would be taken up in phases and are expected to strengthen heritage conservation efforts while creating new opportunities for cultural tourism and global engagement.
As part of the heritage conservation agenda, the state government also announced that work on the Rang Ghar Conservation Project would be expedited.
Restoration, preservation and visitor infrastructure development at the historic Kareng Ghar, another prominent Ahom-era monument, will also be undertaken.
The Budget additionally laid emphasis on preserving Assam's Vaishnavite heritage.
The Assam government said that adequate financial support would be provided for the comprehensive development of Madhupur Satra, the sacred site associated with the final years of 15th-century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva.
The project will include heritage conservation, improved pilgrim facilities and expansion of cultural infrastructure.
To further institutionalise the preservation of the state's monastic traditions, the state government announced that the Assam Satra Commission would be constituted and empowered.
The Budget also proposed organising a grand Bihu celebration in New Delhi to showcase Assam's cultural identity before a national audience.
In another major cultural initiative, the state government announced financial assistance for producing commercial feature films on legendary Ahom military commander Lachit Barphukan and freedom fighter Swahid Kushal Konwar.
It also proposed hosting the concluding ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in New Delhi.
The initiatives form part of the state government's broader strategy to preserve Assam's heritage while positioning the state as a leading destination for cultural and heritage tourism.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.