Assam: School entrepreneurship programme inspires students to take up mushroom cultivation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that entrepreneurship training introduced at the school level is helping students develop practical skills and encouraging them to explore self-employment opportunities from a young age, citing the success story of a student who ventured into mushroom cultivation after attending a training programme.
Sharing the story on social media, the Chief Minister said the state government wants the younger generation to be prepared to harness the power of entrepreneurship and innovation.
"We want our future generation to be ready to embrace the power of entrepreneurship," Sarma said.
He highlighted the journey of a student, Krishnajyoti, who took up mushroom cultivation after participating in a training programme conducted in his school.
According to the Chief Minister, the initiative motivated the student to begin mushroom farming, and he has continued successfully since then.
"A training programme in his school encouraged Krishnajyoti to take up mushroom cultivation, and he hasn't looked back since then," Sarma wrote.
He said such early exposure to entrepreneurship would enable students to understand business opportunities, develop practical knowledge and build confidence in pursuing enterprises alongside academics.
The Chief Minister added that introducing entrepreneurship-oriented activities in educational institutions would create a strong foundation for a vibrant startup culture in Assam.
"This initial head start will help children navigate enterprises from an early age and eventually strengthen Assam's startup ecosystem," he said.
The Assam government has been laying increasing emphasis on skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship through various initiatives aimed at encouraging youth participation in income-generating activities.
Officials said practical training in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, mushroom cultivation and other allied activities is being promoted in educational institutions to provide students with hands-on experience while creating awareness about self-employment opportunities.
The state government believes that nurturing entrepreneurial thinking among school students will not only generate future job creators but also contribute to rural livelihoods, sustainable agriculture and the overall economic development of Assam by building a robust startup ecosystem driven by local talent and innovation.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.