Assam: School entrepreneurship programme inspires students to take up mushroom cultivation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that entrepreneurship training introduced at the school level is helping students develop practical skills and encouraging them to explore self-employment opportunities from a young age, citing the success story of a student who ventured into mushroom cultivation after attending a training programme.

Sharing the story on social media, the Chief Minister said the state government wants the younger generation to be prepared to harness the power of entrepreneurship and innovation.