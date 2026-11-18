Guwahati, Nov 17 (PTI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that despite the exceptional courage of tribal communities in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, their representation at the officer level of the defence forces remained relatively low.
Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Assam's second Sainik School at Langvoku in Karbi Anglong district, Sarma expressed confidence that the institution would nurture a new generation of students capable of serving in the Army, Navy and Air Force.
Assam's first Sainik School is located at Mornoi in Goalpara district.
Sarma said the new institution would be another major addition to Karbi Anglong's educational infrastructure, following the establishment of a medical college and a cancer hospital in the district.
Referring to Langvoku's natural beauty and waterfalls, he said the project could also help develop the area as a tourist destination, creating economic opportunities for local residents through homestays and other tourism-related facilities.
The chief minister also announced that the state government would take steps to fulfil its commitments to establish a state university, a veterinary college and an agricultural college in the district before the next elections to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).
The foundation stone was laid as part of the celebrations marking the platinum jubilee of Karbi Anglong district.
The Public Works Department (PWD) will construct the school with funds from the Union Defence Ministry, a statement said.
The project is being undertaken under a tripartite memorandum of understanding among the Centre, the state government and the KAAC. The subsequent management of the infrastructure will be handled by the state government and the council, it said.
The campus will spread over around 44,000 square metres and is estimated to cost Rs 336 crore. It will comprise 28 buildings, with construction targeted for completion within 30 months, it added.
The school will have administrative and academic blocks with capacity for 640 cadets, besides a library and an auditorium with seating for 1,200 people, the statement said.
A primary school for 240 students, including children of teachers and other staff, will also be built on the campus. Hostels will accommodate 600 boys and girls.
The proposed facilities include a swimming pool, hockey stadium, football and cricket grounds, basketball and tennis courts, an indoor stadium, horse-riding facilities, a shooting range and an obstacle course.
Sarma said an Indian Air Force aircraft, an Indian Navy warship and an Indian Army tank would also be displayed on the campus to inspire students.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.