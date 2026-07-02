Assam rolls out VB-G RAM-G scheme, CM Sarma says initiative will boost rural jobs

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced the statewide rollout of the 'VB-G RAM-G' initiative, saying the scheme would significantly enhance rural employment opportunities and strengthen livelihoods across villages.
Sharing the development on social media, Sarma said the programme has officially been launched across the state from Wednesday.
"With VB-G RAM-G now underway, our villages are set to benefit from greater employment and stronger livelihoods," the Chief Minister said.
According to the state government, the scheme guarantees 125 days of employment and has been designed to create durable rural assets while improving income opportunities for people living in villages.
The government said the programme will focus on strengthening rural infrastructure through community-based development works.
The initiative is expected to generate large-scale wage employment while supporting long-term economic development in rural Assam.
Officials said the scheme also seeks to encourage greater public participation in developmental activities and improve the quality of village infrastructure through labour-intensive works.
Photographs released by the Chief Minister's Office showed villagers participating in road construction, land development, drainage improvement and other public works under the programme at different locations across the state.
The government believes that the initiative will provide an additional source of income for rural households while creating productive assets that benefit local communities.
The rollout of VB-G RAM-G is part of the Assam government's broader strategy to accelerate rural development, improve employment generation and strengthen village-level infrastructure through targeted interventions.
The state government has in recent years launched several welfare and livelihood programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic condition of rural families, particularly women, farmers and economically weaker sections.
Officials said the implementation of the new scheme would be closely monitored to ensure timely execution of projects and effective utilisation of funds.
The government expects the programme to contribute to sustainable rural growth by combining employment generation with infrastructure creation, while enhancing the quality of life in villages across Assam.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the initiative would create meaningful employment and provide a fresh impetus to rural development in the state.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.