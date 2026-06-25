Assam rolls out Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp to promote multilingualism in schools

Guwahati (IANS): Assam’s Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has directed all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) across the state to take necessary steps for the implementation of the Bhartiya Bhasha Summer Camp (BBSC)-2026 in schools under the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, officials said on Wednesday.
According to an official communication from the Directorate of Elementary Education, the initiative aims to promote multilingual learning and strengthen linguistic diversity among students, in line with the objectives of the NEP.
The DEE has asked district-level education authorities to ensure that the programme is organised and conducted in schools under their respective jurisdictions. The communication stated that the exercise is being undertaken in accordance with directions received from the School Education Department and related government authorities.
Officials said the Bhartiya Bhasha Summer Camp is intended to encourage students to learn and appreciate different Indian languages while fostering cultural understanding and national integration. The programme forms part of the broader efforts under NEP 2020 to promote multilingualism and enhance language learning among school children.
The Directorate has circulated detailed guidelines and supporting documents to the districts for the implementation of the camp. District officials have been instructed to coordinate with schools and ensure that activities are carried out in accordance with the prescribed framework.
The communication further directed DEEOs to submit compliance reports after completion of the programme for onward transmission to the state government.
Officials noted that the initiative is expected to provide students with opportunities to engage in language-based activities, interactive learning sessions and cultural exchanges designed to increase awareness about India’s linguistic heritage.
The National Education Policy 2020 places significant emphasis on multilingual education and encourages exposure to multiple Indian languages at an early stage of learning. Education department officials said the summer camp initiative aligns with these objectives and seeks to create greater interest among students in India’s rich linguistic traditions.
The state education department is expected to monitor the programme's implementation through reports from districts and schools across Assam.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.