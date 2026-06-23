Assam Rifles to sponsor travel as five displaced Manipur students head to Dehradun for free schooling

Imphal (IANS): Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday interacted with five students from relief camps who have been selected for free education at a reputed educational institution in Uttarakhand, officials said.
A Raj Bhavan official stated that the students have been sponsored for education up to Class 10 by the Information Technology Institute for the Tribes of India in collaboration with Doon Sanskriti School, Dehradun.
The sponsorship covers educational expenses, boarding, lodging, uniforms, and other essential facilities. Their travel expenses from Imphal to Dehradun will be borne by the Assam Rifles.
The students, hailing from Moreh and Churachandpur, both tribal-inhabited districts, and currently residing in relief camps in Imphal, were selected under the aegis of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) from among children displaced by the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023.
During the interaction with the students and their guardians at Raj Bhavan, Governor Bhalla described the opportunity as a significant step towards a brighter future. He encouraged them to pursue their studies with dedication and commitment while developing their talents to the fullest.
Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, wished the students success in their academic journey and future endeavours. He also appreciated the efforts of the Assam Rifles in supporting and nurturing students among the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the violence and helping them realise their potential through educational opportunities.
Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Gaurav Sharma and Commander, 9 Sector Assam Rifles, Brigadier Pratyush Kumar, attended the programme along with other officials.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.