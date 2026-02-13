Assam Rifles showcases prowess of its canines to officials at Jorhat

Jorhat: The Assam Rifles showcased the exceptional prowess of its canines to a high-level delegation from the Press Information Bureau at the Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre in Jorhat on Friday.



In a post on X, the Assam Rifles reported that officials observed live demonstrations by the canines, highlighting their skills in explosive detection, tracking, and agility. The display reflected the precision, discipline, and seamless coordination between the K9s and their handlers.

"The Assam Rifles showcased the exceptional prowess of its canine warriors as a high-level delegation from the Press Information Bureau visited the Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre, Jorhat. The officials witnessed live demonstrations highlighting explosive detection, tracking and agility skills, reflecting the precision, discipline and seamless coordination between K9s and their handlers," said Assam Rifles.



The Assam Rifles also stated that the PIB officials' visit reinforced the vital role of its canine units as a force multiplier in counter-insurgency, border management, and internal security operations.