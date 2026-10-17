Assam Rifles distributes computers to two children’s homes in Nagaland

The Assam Rifles has distributed computer sets to two children’s homes in Tuensang district of Nagaland as part of an initiative to support digital education and improve access to learning resources.
The equipment was provided to Kohdi Children Home and Bethel Home Orphanage during visits by Assam Rifles personnel. According to a report published by SSBCrack on October 17, the distribution followed requests from the two institutions.
The initiative aims to help children at both facilities develop basic computer skills and gain access to digital learning resources. Computers are widely used in education for accessing study materials, conducting research, completing assignments and developing skills required for further studies and employment.
The availability of computer sets is expected to help the institutions introduce computer-based learning activities and familiarise children with digital tools. Access to such resources can be particularly relevant for children who may have limited opportunities to use computers outside their educational institutions.
Digital literacy has become an important part of learning as educational resources, academic activities and several services increasingly rely on technology. Familiarity with computers can help students navigate online educational platforms, access information and develop practical skills that may support their academic progress.
The distribution is also part of the Assam Rifles’ community welfare activities in the northeastern region. Alongside its primary security responsibilities, the force undertakes civic action initiatives in areas such as education, healthcare and community development.
Such programmes are intended to provide assistance to local communities, including those in remote areas where access to resources and services may be limited. The computer distribution in Tuensang is one such effort focused on educational support.
The assistance to Kohdi Children Home and Bethel Home Orphanage highlights the importance of providing children in care institutions with opportunities to develop digital skills. Access to computers, together with appropriate guidance and regular learning activities, can help students become more familiar with technology used in education and everyday life.
The report did not specify the number of computer sets distributed or provide details about plans for follow-up training at the two institutions. Further information on how the computers will be incorporated into the homes’ learning activities was not available.
The initiative adds to community-level efforts to widen access to digital learning and provide children with resources that can support their education.