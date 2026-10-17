Assam Rifles distributes computers to two children’s homes in Nagaland

The Assam Rifles has distributed computer sets to two children’s homes in Tuensang district of Nagaland as part of an initiative to support digital education and improve access to learning resources.

The equipment was provided to Kohdi Children Home and Bethel Home Orphanage during visits by Assam Rifles personnel. According to a report published by SSBCrack on October 17, the distribution followed requests from the two institutions.

The initiative aims to help children at both facilities develop basic computer skills and gain access to digital learning resources. Computers are widely used in education for accessing study materials, conducting research, completing assignments and developing skills required for further studies and employment.