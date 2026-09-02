Assam plans to recruit up to 20,000 youths into police force

Guwahati, Sep 2 (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state government will recruit between 15,000 and 20,000 more youths into the Assam Police, underlining the need to strengthen the force and create greater employment opportunities for young people in the state.
Addressing a passing-out ceremony of Assam Police personnel at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, CM Sarma said the recruitment would bring a large number of young men and women into the police force.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in preparing police personnel for service and said the institution had played an important role in creating trained officers and personnel for the Assam Police.
The ceremony marked the passing out of 32 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 371 constables, who formally joined the police force after completing their training.
CM Sarma congratulated the newly inducted personnel and urged them to uphold discipline, courage and professional integrity while discharging their responsibilities. He also praised the Assam Police for their role in combating drug trafficking in the state.
According to figures cited by the Chief Minister, Assam Police have so far succeeded in seizing drugs valued at around Rs 3,253 crore.
He further said that 26,537 drug traffickers had been apprehended in the state as part of the continuing campaign against the illegal drug trade.
The Chief Minister said the fight against drugs remained a major priority for the government and stressed the importance of a strong and professionally trained police force in tackling organised crime and other security challenges.
CM Sarma also praised the courage and dedication of Assam Police personnel and referred to the force's contribution towards maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens.
The Lachit Borphukan Police Academy, which has emerged as a key training institution for Assam Police personnel, was also lauded for its contribution to manpower development. CM Sarma said the academy has been able to produce around 21,000 trained police officers and personnel over the years.
The passing-out ceremony was attended by senior police officers, officials, trainers, family members of the newly inducted personnel and other dignitaries.
The newly trained officers and constables are expected to be deployed in different parts of the state and take up responsibilities related to law and order, crime prevention and other policing duties.
CM Sarma's announcement of another major recruitment drive comes at a time when the Assam government is continuing to expand and strengthen its police force.
The government has been emphasising recruitment, training and modernisation as key components of its policing strategy.
The Chief Minister said the proposed recruitment of 15,000-20,000 youths would not only strengthen the police organisation but also provide employment opportunities to a large section of young people in Assam.
The ceremony concluded with the newly trained personnel formally taking up the responsibility of serving the people and maintaining peace and security in the state.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.