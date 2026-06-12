Assam orders merger of primary schools with fewer than 30 students to rationalise resources

Guwahati (IANS): The Assam government has initiated a fresh exercise to rationalise its school education network by directing the merger of primary schools with enrolment below 30 students, according to an urgent instruction issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education.
Officials said on Thursday that the directive has been communicated to all District Mission Coordinators and district-level education authorities for immediate implementation.
The move is aimed at addressing the declining number of students in several government-run schools across the state and ensuring the optimal utilisation of educational resources.
As per the instruction, lower primary schools having fewer than 30 enrolled students may be considered for merger with nearby institutions, subject to feasibility and the availability of adequate infrastructure at the receiving schools.
The Directorate has asked district authorities to identify such schools and submit detailed reports regarding student strength, teacher deployment, distance from neighbouring schools and other logistical considerations before the consolidation process is undertaken.
Education Department officials said the decision forms part of a broader effort to improve the quality of education, enhance classroom learning and ensure better academic outcomes through the efficient allocation of teachers and resources.
Over the years, several government schools in Assam, particularly in rural and remote areas, have witnessed a steady decline in student enrolment due to demographic changes, migration and a growing preference for private educational institutions.
As a result, many schools continue to function with very few students despite having sanctioned teaching staff and infrastructure.
Officials maintained that the merger exercise would not adversely affect students and that efforts would be made to ensure uninterrupted access to education. Transportation and accessibility concerns, wherever applicable, would also be taken into account during the implementation process.
The latest directive comes amid the state government's continuing efforts to reform the school education sector and improve institutional efficiency. Similar rationalisation measures have been undertaken in previous years to address the issue of underutilised schools.
The Education Department is expected to closely monitor the implementation of the directive and review district-wise proposals before taking a final decision on the merger of the identified schools.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.