Assam makes state-specific Geography, History compulsory subjects

The Government of Assam has announced that state-specific History and Geography subjects will now be mandatory to include in curricula for students in Classes 6, 7 and 8.

The decision was approved by the cabinet on December 7 and later shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his social media account. Under the new curriculum, children will be required to appear for 50-mark exams in each of the two subjects, India Today reports.

Sarma said the decision was taken to “shape young minds with the knowledge of Assam.”

The aim, according to the state government, is to deepen young students’ knowledge of Assam’s heritage, geography and cultural identity. The change covers all elementary and upper-primary schools in the state.

The new policy is part of a broader sweep of educational reforms and development plans passed by the cabinet. The government also approved funding for a new Centre of Excellence at Assam Engineering College, focused on aerospace, defence, automotive technology and electric vehicles.

A second Sainik School is also to be established in Karbi Anglong district.

While the move has been welcomed for promoting regional history and awareness, it comes at a time when the state’s education department has reported major gaps. These include over 28,000 vacant teaching posts and around 1,400 remote schools lacking basic drinking water and toilet facilities.

During the Assembly session, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that 12,382 teaching positions are empty in Middle English schools, while 8,251 positions remain unfilled in lower elementary schools.

Two more university bills, the Azim Premji University Bill, 2025, and the NERIM University Bill, 2025, were also passed. On November 29, six education proposals were passed, and the session ended with a walkout by opposition members.