Assam lines up over Rs 1 lakh crore power investments, expects 30,000 jobs

Guwahati: Assam is preparing for investments of more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the power sector, with the proposed projects expected to generate over 10,000 MW of electricity and create more than 30,000 jobs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The state government is reviewing investment proposals announced under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative and working to address administrative and regulatory hurdles that could delay their implementation. Sarma said the government is monitoring individual proposals to ensure that projects move forward rather than remaining pending within the administrative system.
According to the Chief Minister, the state recently reviewed an investment pipeline of around Rs 5 lakh crore announced under Advantage Assam 2.0 in 2025. Around 75 per cent of these proposals have now reached different stages of firming up, he said.
The latest review focused on identifying bottlenecks and finding ways to speed up the implementation of investment proposals. Sarma said the government is tracking projects individually to ensure that commitments made under the initiative translate into actual investments.
A separate meeting was also held to review projects in Assam's power sector. According to the Chief Minister, these projects account for more than Rs 1 lakh crore in proposed investments and could add over 10,000 MW to the state's power generation capacity while generating more than 30,000 employment opportunities.
Sarma said the planned expansion is intended to address Assam's increasing electricity demand as well as strengthen its position in India's power sector. The state currently depends on other states to meet part of its electricity requirements. The government aims to change this situation over the next decade and make Assam a power surplus state capable of supplying electricity to other parts of the country.
The proposed projects are also expected to support Assam's wider industrial development. A reliable power supply could help attract large industries, strengthen existing businesses and boost economic activity.
The state government is now focusing on faster execution, with particular attention to resolving implementation challenges and ensuring that investment commitments result in employment, infrastructure development and economic growth.
This report is based on inputs from IANS, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.