Assam lines up over Rs 1 lakh crore power investments, expects 30,000 jobs

Guwahati: Assam is preparing for investments of more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the power sector, with the proposed projects expected to generate over 10,000 MW of electricity and create more than 30,000 jobs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state government is reviewing investment proposals announced under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative and working to address administrative and regulatory hurdles that could delay their implementation. Sarma said the government is monitoring individual proposals to ensure that projects move forward rather than remaining pending within the administrative system.