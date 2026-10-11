Assam launches ‘Nameri Wild Classroom’ to connect students with nature

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI): The Assam Forest Department has launched an educational initiative to take learning beyond textbooks and connect students directly with nature at Nameri Tiger Reserve, a state minister said on Sunday.
The 'Nameri Wild Classroom', open to students of Class 8 and above, including college-goers, will offer two- and three-day residential learning programmes, Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.
"It will give school and college students an opportunity to learn directly from nature at Nameri Tiger Reserve," Baruah said.
The programme reflects the state government's commitment to nurturing a generation that understands, appreciates and actively protects Assam's rich natural heritage, he said.
Under the initiative, students will get an opportunity to learn through direct engagement with the forest ecosystem, and develop a deeper understanding of wildlife, biodiversity and environmental conservation, the minister said.
"The programme includes birdwatching, guided forest walks, wildlife tracking and activities focused on river ecology. Students will also have the opportunity to experience rafting on the Jia-Bharali River, and learn about the traditions and knowledge of local communities connected to the surrounding landscape," he said.
Naturalists and forest personnel will guide the participants, helping them understand the relationship between wildlife, forests, rivers and people, while the students will maintain field journals to record their observations and receive certificates upon completion.
"Our forests are living classrooms, offering lessons that cannot always be learnt from books alone. By bringing young people closer to nature, we can encourage curiosity, scientific thinking, environmental responsibility and a lasting appreciation for biodiversity," Baruah said.
He said the Nameri Tiger Reserve provides an ideal setting for such an experience, and these initiatives can also inspire young people to explore careers in wildlife research, ecology and conservation.
"We believe that conservation begins with awareness and grows through participation. When children and young adults experience nature first-hand, they are more likely to become responsible stewards of the environment," Baruah said.
Through the 'Nameri Wild Classroom,' Assam is investing not only in education but also in the future guardians of its forests and wildlife, he said.
"Because some of life's most important lessons begin when we step outside the classroom and discover the wonders of the natural world," the minister added. PTI TR RBT