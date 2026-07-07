Assam launches CM-FLIGHT programme to prepare youth for overseas employment

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government's flagship CM-FLIGHT initiative is aimed at equipping the youth with foreign language skills to help them tap employment opportunities in the global job market.

Sharing details of the programme after interacting with the first batch of participants, the Chief Minister said Assam's demographic potential, coupled with the growing international demand for skilled workers, presents a significant opportunity for the state's young population.

"The convergence of Assam's demographic potential and the global demand for skilled labour talent presents us with one of the greatest opportunities. Backed by India's strong partnership with the international community, we are pursuing our flagship initiative CM-FLIGHT," Sarma said in a post on social media platform X.