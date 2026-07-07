Assam launches CM-FLIGHT programme to prepare youth for overseas employment

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government's flagship CM-FLIGHT initiative is aimed at equipping the youth with foreign language skills to help them tap employment opportunities in the global job market.
Sharing details of the programme after interacting with the first batch of participants, the Chief Minister said Assam's demographic potential, coupled with the growing international demand for skilled workers, presents a significant opportunity for the state's young population.
"The convergence of Assam's demographic potential and the global demand for skilled labour talent presents us with one of the greatest opportunities. Backed by India's strong partnership with the international community, we are pursuing our flagship initiative CM-FLIGHT," Sarma said in a post on social media platform X.
According to the Chief Minister, the programme focuses on imparting training in foreign languages to candidates so that they can confidently pursue careers in different countries.
He said the first batch comprises more than 50 students who are currently learning the Japanese language and have shown an encouraging response to the initiative.
Sarma added that the state government plans to expand the programme in the next phase by introducing training in Korean, German and other foreign languages to widen employment opportunities for the youth.
The Chief Minister also shared glimpses of his interaction with the trainees of the inaugural batch and expressed satisfaction over their progress.
"It was truly satisfying for me to see how this programme is helping their aspirations find a place on the global arena," he said.
The CM-FLIGHT initiative is part of the Assam government's broader strategy to enhance the employability of the state's youth by providing industry-relevant skills and language proficiency required in overseas labour markets.
Officials said the programme seeks to create a pool of globally competitive professionals from Assam by preparing candidates for international placements while ensuring they possess the communication skills and cultural understanding needed to work with confidence and dignity in foreign countries.
The initiative is expected to be expanded in phases, with additional languages and specialised training modules to be introduced in line with global workforce demand.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.