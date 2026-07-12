Assam govt will launch state-owned satellite, invest Rs 100 cr in aerospace: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a series of major digital governance and technology initiatives, including the launch of the country's first state-owned Earth observation satellite, "AssamSAT", and a Rs 100 crore investment to promote aerospace component manufacturing.

Speaking to reporters after Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah presented the 2026-27 Assam Budget in the Assembly, Sarma said the government is laying the foundation for a technology-driven economy through investments in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.