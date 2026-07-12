Assam govt will launch state-owned satellite, invest Rs 100 cr in aerospace: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a series of major digital governance and technology initiatives, including the launch of the country's first state-owned Earth observation satellite, "AssamSAT", and a Rs 100 crore investment to promote aerospace component manufacturing.
Speaking to reporters after Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah presented the 2026-27 Assam Budget in the Assembly, Sarma said the government is laying the foundation for a technology-driven economy through investments in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.
The Chief Minister said Assam is taking a major leap in digital governance with Rs 100 crore investments in aerospace manufacturing, AssamSAT and AI-powered citizen services to build a smarter, technology-enabled future.
Sarma said the Budget earmarks Rs 100 crore to establish an aerospace components manufacturing ecosystem in Assam, aiming to attract investment, generate high-skilled employment and position the state as an emerging hub for the aerospace sector.
One of the flagship announcements is AssamSAT, which will become India's first state-owned Earth observation satellite. The satellite is expected to support governance by providing real-time data for agriculture, disaster management, flood monitoring, urban planning, forest conservation and infrastructure development.
The Chief Minister said the government will also introduce an AI-powered version of "Sewa Setu" to improve the delivery of citizen services. Artificial intelligence will be integrated into the platform to ensure faster, more transparent and efficient public service delivery.
The Budget also proposes expanding e-Courts and strengthening digital justice infrastructure to improve access to judicial services and speed up case management through technology-driven solutions.
Sarma further said the government will integrate digital governance platforms through e-HRMIS and IFMIS, enabling better management of human resources, financial administration and public expenditure across government departments.
According to the Chief Minister, the digital initiatives aim to make governance more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric while creating new opportunities in emerging technology sectors.
He said the proposals form part of the government's broader vision to transform Assam into a digitally empowered, innovation-driven economy capable of attracting investment in advanced industries while delivering smarter governance to citizens.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.