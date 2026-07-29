Assam govt unveils expanded flood relief: higher ex gratia, household aid and education support

Guwahati, Assam (IANS): The Assam government on Tuesday announced a series of special relief and rehabilitation measures for people affected by the recent floods, including enhanced ex gratia assistance for victims' families, financial support for affected households, educational assistance for students, and free duplicate copies of lost academic certificates.
Officials said the measures were approved in view of the large-scale devastation caused by floods in several districts of the state and are aimed at ensuring faster relief and rehabilitation.
Among the key decisions, the government has relaxed the verification process for providing ex gratia assistance to the families of those who died in the floods. Families of flood victims will receive Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia without the need for lengthy verification procedures, officials said.
The government has also decided to extend ex gratia assistance to the families of persons who remain missing for more than 30 days due to the floods, subject to the prescribed legal procedure. In another major decision, the state government announced an additional Rs 5 lakh assistance for the families of those who lost their lives in the floods, over and above the financial aid already provided under existing norms.
To support affected households, the government will provide Rs 15,000 as cash assistance to flood-hit families facing urgent domestic needs. Officials said vulnerable families in the worst-hit districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat would receive a monthly support of Rs 2,500 from August 1.
The government has also announced special educational assistance for students in flood-affected districts. Higher secondary students will receive Rs 1,000 for purchasing textbooks, graduate students Rs 3,000, and postgraduate students Rs 5,000. In addition, all school students in the affected areas will be provided free textbooks and uniforms.
Students who lost educational documents in the floods will also be eligible to receive duplicate copies free of cost.
Officials further said assessment of damage to houses, shops, livestock, and crops will begin from August 3, following which compensation will be released to eligible beneficiaries in phases.
The announcements come as the state continues relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected districts.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.