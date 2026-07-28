Assam govt to withdraw cases lodged against protesters over NEET paper leak, release those held

An official notification issued late on Monday said those arrested or detained will be released promptly, and no adverse legal action will be initiated against any person involved in the protests.

The notification, signed by the Home and Political Department's Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari, said the decision was taken "after careful consideration of all aspects of the circumstances and the consequent need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem".

It said that the process for withdrawing the registered cases, irrespective of the stage of proceedings within the state, will be initiated promptly as per law.