Assam government to partner with IIT-Guwahati for river erosion mitigation, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dibrugarh, Assam (PTI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state government will engage IIT-Guwahati for developing a long-term solution to the erosion problem of the Brahmaputra river.
After visiting Chabua, Balijan, Pukhurijan, Dinjan and Rahmoria in Dibrugarh district to assess the erosion problem first-hand, he said, "Our teams are working to mitigate the problem. I will soon have a meeting with experts from IIT-Guwahati to find a lasting solution to the issue.".
He said that erosion of riverbanks, especially by the Brahmaputra, is one of the biggest geographical challenges of the state as it loses land year after year. The government is working to fortify the river banks using modern technology, Sarma said.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said IIT experts will be engaged to develop a long-term solution to the erosion caused by the Brahmaputra, complementing the government's proposed Rs 90 crore mitigation project.
It added that the chief minister, during his visit to Dibrugarh district, interacted with locals and assured them of the government's unwavering support and commitment to implementing long-term measures to protect vulnerable areas from erosion.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.