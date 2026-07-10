Assam to create 2 lakh public sector jobs in five years

Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday announced that two lakh people will be recruited over the next five years by filling existing vacancies and creating new posts across various departments.

Presenting the state budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the government had provided over 1.64 lakh appointments in the last five years.

"Building on this achievement, we are now entering the next phase of employment generation. Over the next five years, the government will target 2 lakh employment opportunities across the broader public sector ecosystem of the state," he added.