Assam to create 2 lakh public sector jobs in five years

Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday announced that two lakh people will be recruited over the next five years by filling existing vacancies and creating new posts across various departments.
Presenting the state budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the government had provided over 1.64 lakh appointments in the last five years.
"Building on this achievement, we are now entering the next phase of employment generation. Over the next five years, the government will target 2 lakh employment opportunities across the broader public sector ecosystem of the state," he added.
These new recruitments will take place in different government departments, universities, medical colleges, statutory bodies, societies, Sixth Schedule councils and companies with substantial state government shareholding, the finance minister said.
"A dedicated task force under the chairmanship of the chief secretary has already been constituted to prepare a comprehensive roadmap. This will also help in timely promotions of existing employees as part of the process to create more vacancies at the base level," he added.
Baruah further said the government will examine the creation of new posts in the police force, educational institutes, healthcare institutions, forest and other departments.
"We are determined to create employment opportunities for our younger generation during the tenure of this government as per the promises made in the 'Sankalp Patra' (BJP manifesto)," he added.
Baruah, in his speech, further said the government is steadfast in building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem with almost one lakh people benefitting under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) in two phases.
Under the CMAAA 1.0, 12,976 beneficiaries have already been provided an interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh each for business expansion and sustainability, he added.
The budget mentioned that under the CMAAA 2.0, 75,000 beneficiaries have received the first instalment of Rs 75,000 each and the balance amount of Rs 25,000 will be released during the current financial year.
"I am happy to announce that building on the success of the earlier two versions of CMAAA, our government will start the selection process for another 50,000 youth for providing assistance in the current financial year. Our government aims to empower 10 lakh young entrepreneurs in the next 5 years under this scheme," Baruah said.
He proposed to allocate Rs 500 crore towards CMAAA this year.
Baruah presented a Rs 2,85,084 crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year, and proposed to raise the tax exemption limit for small tea growers by four times and cut VAT on piped natural gas by almost 10 percentage points.
He also announced to continue all the major schemes rolled out during the last five years, while aiming to cut budget deficit to Rs 419 crore.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.