Assam govt appoints over 5,500 teachers

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to over 5,500 people under the Education Department, and claimed that the administration eliminated corruption in government recruitments.

The CM also alleged that government recruitments in the state were marred by corruption during the Congress regime.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Sarma promised 2 lakh corruption-free government job opportunities in the next five years.