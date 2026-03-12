Assam govt appoints over 5,500 teachers
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to over 5,500 people under the Education Department, and claimed that the administration eliminated corruption in government recruitments.
The CM also alleged that government recruitments in the state were marred by corruption during the Congress regime.
Ahead of the assembly elections, Sarma promised 2 lakh corruption-free government job opportunities in the next five years.
At an official function here, he ceremonially handed over the letters to 5,690 teachers.
These appointments have been made from primary schools to research-level positions in the higher education sector.
The chief minister's office termed the occasion a "historic day for Assam's education sector, marking another milestone in transparent and merit-based recruitment".
"With this, the total number of government appointments in Assam has reached 1,64,359, reflecting Govt of Assam's unwavering commitment to empowering youth and strengthening the education system," the CMO said in an X post.
The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs every year in Assam during campaigning for the 2021 assembly polls, but later said the figure was for the entire five-year tenure.
"The 2021-2026 job season concludes. Govt recruitments in Assam were marred with corruption during the Cong era. Today, I humbly state that not only have we eliminated corruption in Govt recruitments but also given 1.64 lakh jobs against our promise of 1 lakh jobs," Sarma said in a post on X.
This could not have been possible without the support of the people of Assam, especially the youths, who chose hard work over shortcuts and believed in the government's promise, he added.
"To them, I promise again today, the 2026-2031 season will bring in 2 lakh corruption free Govt job opportunities," Sarma said.
